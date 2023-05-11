Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sims Stock Performance

Shares of Sims stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

Sims Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sims Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMSMY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sims in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

