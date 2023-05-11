Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Singapore Airlines Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:SINGY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,065. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Singapore Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

