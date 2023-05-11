Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CFO Buys $133,100.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) CFO Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SIX stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $26.18. 1,759,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,061. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.19.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 212,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 124.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 180,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

