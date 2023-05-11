Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.46. 177,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,069. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $229.48 and a 52 week high of $356.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.53.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

