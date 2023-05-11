Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 3,575 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $397.33. 62,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,918. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

