Skylands Capital LLC Buys 12,175 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.7% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,936,150. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.20. 1,091,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $121.64 and a one year high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

