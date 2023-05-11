Skylands Capital LLC Buys 91,200 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 217.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $276,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102,968 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,329 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 13,999,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $240,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.25. 6,510,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,098,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.50, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.