Skylands Capital LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Trading Down 8.3 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $8.39 on Thursday, hitting $92.75. 33,096,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,531,850. The company has a market cap of $169.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

