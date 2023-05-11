Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q3 guidance to $1.67 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.67-$1.67 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $97.71 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.10.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $11,252,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

