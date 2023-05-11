SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives $29.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMBK. Raymond James assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

In other news, Director David Austin Ogle purchased 2,554 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $49,751.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,856.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Austin Ogle bought 2,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $49,751.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 188,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,856.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,579 shares of company stock valued at $170,189 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 280.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 35,176 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,986,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 359.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMBK stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $349.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

