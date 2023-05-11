SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX) versus Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Head-To-Head Review

SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Rating) and Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SMX (Security Matters) Public and Eaton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMX (Security Matters) Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Eaton 1 3 6 0 2.50

Eaton has a consensus price target of $178.77, indicating a potential upside of 6.08%. Given Eaton’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eaton is more favorable than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -$6.18 million N/A N/A Eaton $21.39 billion 3.14 $2.46 billion $6.41 26.29

This table compares SMX (Security Matters) Public and Eaton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Eaton shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Eaton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SMX (Security Matters) Public has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SMX (Security Matters) Public and Eaton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -6.27% Eaton 12.00% 18.70% 8.96%

Summary

Eaton beats SMX (Security Matters) Public on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

Lionheart III Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lionheart III Corp is based in Miami, Florida.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service. The Aerospace segment produces aerospace fuel, hydraulics, and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use. The Vehicle segment deals with the design, manufacture, marketing, and supply of drivetrain and powertrain systems and critical components that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy, stability, performance and safety of cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. The eMobility segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies electrical and electronic components and systems that improve the power management and performance of both on-road and off-road vehicles.

