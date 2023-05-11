Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Snowflake by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 49,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Snowflake by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Snowflake by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $160,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,505,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $988,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $160,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,505,603.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,937 shares of company stock worth $39,575,110. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.17.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $170.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.98. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

