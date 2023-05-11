Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Snowflake by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 49,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Snowflake by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Snowflake by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $160,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,505,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $988,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $160,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,505,603.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,937 shares of company stock worth $39,575,110. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $170.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.98. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
