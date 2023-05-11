Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 136.2% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 214,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $626,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,005 shares in the company, valued at $876,014.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Solid Power Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDPW traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,084. Solid Power has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43.

