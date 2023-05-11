Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 22,759 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,759 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 297.75%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

