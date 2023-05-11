Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 46,047 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,178 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,727,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,308,000 after acquiring an additional 128,232 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,628,000 after purchasing an additional 508,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,182,000 after purchasing an additional 195,016 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.17. The stock had a trading volume of 571,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

