Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.97 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 380.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,672 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 156,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $431,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.82. 445,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,583. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

