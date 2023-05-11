Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 142.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,942 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.46. 990,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,989. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

