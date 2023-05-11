Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $26.39 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,595 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $26,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.84. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.