Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of SMPNY stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $21.47. 20,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,119. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.41. Sompo has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $23.34.
About Sompo
