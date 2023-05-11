Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sompo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SMPNY stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $21.47. 20,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,119. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.41. Sompo has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $23.34.

Get Sompo alerts:

About Sompo

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.