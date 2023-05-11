Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 921,700 shares, an increase of 255.7% from the April 15th total of 259,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.70 target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SONN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 750,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,607. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonnet BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.30. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,609.07% and a negative net margin of 11,316.93%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,466,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

