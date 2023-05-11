Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,401 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after buying an additional 2,859,415 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,422.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,186,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 2,099,587 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,923,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,564,000 after buying an additional 1,011,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 964,978 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Susquehanna raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

