South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Up 108.6% in April

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, an increase of 108.6% from the April 15th total of 49,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,101,000 after buying an additional 133,929 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 41,425 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 35,723 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on South Plains Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:SPFI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.11. 9,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,782. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust, and mortgage services. It operates under the Community Banking and Insurance segments.

