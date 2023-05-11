Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Southern Michigan Bancorp Price Performance
SOMC remained flat at $18.00 on Thursday. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58.
Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 23.99%.
About Southern Michigan Bancorp
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers individuals, businesses, institutions, and government agencies a range of commercial banking services which include deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services. It also provides time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated teller machine services.
