Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the airline’s stock, down from their prior target price of $64.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,000,330,000 after buying an additional 638,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after buying an additional 285,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $217,803,000 after buying an additional 4,136,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.