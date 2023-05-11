S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $358.90. The company had a trading volume of 402,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,225. The company has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $395.80.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

