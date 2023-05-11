S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Cut by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $360.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.87. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global



S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

