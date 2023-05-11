SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SGRP stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.97. 39,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,296. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.81. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.64 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPAR Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $781,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPAR Group, Inc operates as a global merchandising and brand marketing services company, which engages in providing a broad range of sales enhancing services to retailers across most classes of trade, and consumer goods manufacturers and distributors around the world. It operates through the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) geographical segments.

