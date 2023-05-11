SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 694,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the previous session’s volume of 204,574 shares.The stock last traded at $33.55 and had previously closed at $33.59.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

