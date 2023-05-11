Spectrum Brands (SPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Spectrum Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPB opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average of $60.40. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 351.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 306.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 75,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Stories

