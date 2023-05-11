Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $9.45 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Commerce Bancshares accounts for 2.0% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.69. 94,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

