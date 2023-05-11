Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Increases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the quarter. STERIS makes up approximately 3.2% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of STERIS worth $14,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in STERIS by 7,349.2% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $46,566,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in STERIS by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 532,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 306,316 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $18.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.11. 515,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,291. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $236.10.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Piper Sandler lowered STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

