Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Lowered to $10.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 27.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 140,599 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 102,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after acquiring an additional 735,152 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

