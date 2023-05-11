Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Spruce Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Spruce Biosciences Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,371. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
