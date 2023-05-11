Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 81.6% in April

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the April 15th total of 32,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance

STAF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. Staffing 360 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.