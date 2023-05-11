StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.30.
About ATA Creativity Global
Featured Articles
