StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

RADCOM Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDCM opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. RADCOM has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $151.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RADCOM Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in RADCOM by 209.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in RADCOM by 30.0% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in RADCOM by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in RADCOM by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 360,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

