StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
RADCOM Stock Performance
NASDAQ RDCM opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. RADCOM has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $151.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RADCOM Company Profile
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
