StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 2.0 %

SFE opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $32.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 48,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $73,488.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares in the company, valued at $545,751. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 48,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,488.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,751. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 83,187 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.