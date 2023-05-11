StockNews.com Downgrades Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Hold

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Greif Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.13. The stock had a trading volume of 103,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,955. Greif has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.94.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

In related news, SVP Tina R. Schoner purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.30 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Greif news, SVP Tina R. Schoner acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.30 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,044.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,437 shares of company stock valued at $578,287. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 90.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Greif by 48.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.