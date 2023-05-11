StockNews.com Downgrades New York Times (NYSE:NYT) to Hold

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.
New York Times Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,345,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14. New York Times has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.99.
New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other New York Times news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
About New York Times
The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Times (NYT)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.