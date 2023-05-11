StockNews.com Downgrades Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Sell

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 847,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,437. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $484.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 171.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,699 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.