StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.46. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.32.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

About Marchex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter worth $4,828,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.