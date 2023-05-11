StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.46. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.32.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Marchex
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
