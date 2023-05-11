StockNews.com Lowers Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Mistras Group Price Performance
MG stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.37 million, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.
Mistras Group Company Profile
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mistras Group (MG)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.