StockNews.com Lowers Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group Price Performance

MG stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.37 million, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $168.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.