StockNews.com Lowers O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $929.27.

ORLY opened at $954.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $868.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $841.27. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $961.12.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,159 shares of company stock worth $31,637,897. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

