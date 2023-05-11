Strategic Equity Management Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Strategic Equity Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 197.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,636,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,187,000 after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $150.70. 55,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,449. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.24 and a 200-day moving average of $149.45. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

