Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

STRM opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $99.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

