Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €18.27 ($20.08) and last traded at €18.38 ($20.20). 243,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.87 ($20.74).

Several research firms have commented on SZU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($17.03) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($20.44) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.48) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.33.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

