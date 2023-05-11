Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Up 181.3% in April

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 181.3% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

SMTOY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

