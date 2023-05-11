Supremex Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

Supremex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:SXP traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$5.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,582. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. Supremex has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$7.89.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.50 million. Supremex had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Supremex will post 1.0599251 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Supremex

Separately, Cormark set a C$9.15 price objective on Supremex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.



