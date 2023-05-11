Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Short Interest Update

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SPRS remained flat at $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. Surge Components has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter.

Surge Components, Inc engages in the distribution of electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, discrete semiconductors, and switches. The company was founded on November 24, 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, NY.

