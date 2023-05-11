Susquehanna Boosts Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $3.75

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

SPCE has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Shares of SPCE opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $8.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 80.14% and a negative net margin of 21,632.87%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 296.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,569,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,630,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 900,757 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Stories

